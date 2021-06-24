The fixtures

Group Stage    
DateMatchTeamsGroupVenue
Friday 11th JuneMatch 1Turkey  0 vs Italy 3Group ARome
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 2Wales  1 vs Switzerland 1Group ABaku
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 3Denmark 0 vs Finland 1Group BCopenhagen
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 4Belgium 3 vs Russia 0Group BSt Petersburg
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 5Netherlands 3 vs Ukraine 2Group CAmsterdam
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 6Austria 3 vs North Macedonia 1Group CBucharest
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 7England 1 vs Croatia 0Group DLondon
Monday 14th JuneMatch 8Scotland 0 vs Czech Republic 2Group DGlasgow
Monday 14th JuneMatch 9Poland 1 vs Slovakia 2Group ESt Petersburg
Monday 14th JuneMatch 10Spain 0 vs Sweden 0Group ESeville
Tuesday 15th JuneMatch 11Hungary 0 vs Portugal 3Group FBudapest
Tuesday 15th JuneMatch 12France 1 vs Germany 0Group FMunich
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 13Turkey 0 vs Wales 2Group ABaku
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 14Italy 3 vs Switzerland 0Group ARome
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 15Finland o vs Russia 1Group BCopenhagen
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 16Belgium 2 vs Denmark 1Group BSt Petersburg
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 17Netherlands 2 vs Austria 0Group CAmsterdam
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 18Ukraine 2 vs North Macedonia 1Group CBucharest
Friday 18th JuneMatch 19Croatia 1 vs Czech Republic 1Group DGlasgow
Friday 18th JuneMatch 20England 0 vs Scotland 0Group DLondon
Friday 18th JuneMatch 21Sweden 1 vs Slovakia 0Group ESt Petersburg
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 22Spain 1 vs Poland 1Group ESeville
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 23Hungary 1 vs France 1Group FBudapest
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 24Germany 4 vs Portugal 2Group FMunich
Sunday 20th JuneMatch 25Switzerland 3 vs Turkey 1Group ABaku
Sunday 20th JuneMatch 26Italy 1 vs Wales 0Group ARome
Monday 21st JuneMatch 27Russia 1 vs Denmark 4Group BCopenhagen
Monday 21st JuneMatch 28Finland 0 vs Belgium 2Group BSt Petersburg
Monday 21st JuneMatch 29North 0 Macedonia vs Netherlands 3Group CAmsterdam
Monday 21st JuneMatch 30Ukraine 2 vs Austria 1Group CBucharest
Tuesday 22nd JuneMatch 31Croatia 3 vs Scotland 1Group DGlasgow
Tuesday 22nd JuneMatch 32Czech 0 Republic vs England 1Group DLondon
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 33Sweden 3 vs Poland 2Group ESeville
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 34Slovakia 0 vs Spain 5Group ESt Petersburg
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 35Portugal 2 vs France 2Group FBudapest
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 36Germany 2 vs Hungary 2Group FMunich
Round of 16    
Saturday 26th JuneMatch 37Italy v Austria London
Saturday 26th JuneMatch 38Wales v Denmark Amsterdam
Sunday 27th JuneMatch 39Netherlands v Czech Republic Seville
Sunday 27th JuneMatch 40Belgium v Portugal Budapest
Monday 28th  JuneMatch 41France v Switzerland Bucharest
Monday 28th  JuneMatch 42Croatia v Spain Copenhagen
Tuesday 29th JuneMatch 43Sweden v Ukraine Glasgow
Tuesday 29th JuneMatch 44England v Germany London
Quarter-finals    
Friday 2nd July, 5pmMatch 45Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42 St Petersburg
Friday 2nd July, 8pmMatch 46Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37 Munich
Saturday 3rd July, 5pmMatch 47Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38 Baku
Saturday 3rd July, 8pmMatch 48Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 Rome
Semi-finals    
Tuesday 6th July, 8pmMatch 49Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 London
Wednesday 7th July, 8pmMatch 50Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47 London
Final    
Sunday 11th July, 8pmMatch 51Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 London