|Group Stage
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Group
|Venue
|Friday 11th June
|Match 1
|Turkey 0 vs Italy 3
|Group A
|Rome
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 2
|Wales 1 vs Switzerland 1
|Group A
|Baku
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 3
|Denmark 0 vs Finland 1
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 4
|Belgium 3 vs Russia 0
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 5
|Netherlands 3 vs Ukraine 2
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 6
|Austria 3 vs North Macedonia 1
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 7
|England 1 vs Croatia 0
|Group D
|London
|Monday 14th June
|Match 8
|Scotland 0 vs Czech Republic 2
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Monday 14th June
|Match 9
|Poland 1 vs Slovakia 2
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Monday 14th June
|Match 10
|Spain 0 vs Sweden 0
|Group E
|Seville
|Tuesday 15th June
|Match 11
|Hungary 0 vs Portugal 3
|Group F
|Budapest
|Tuesday 15th June
|Match 12
|France 1 vs Germany 0
|Group F
|Munich
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 13
|Turkey 0 vs Wales 2
|Group A
|Baku
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 14
|Italy 3 vs Switzerland 0
|Group A
|Rome
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 15
|Finland o vs Russia 1
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 16
|Belgium 2 vs Denmark 1
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 17
|Netherlands 2 vs Austria 0
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 18
|Ukraine 2 vs North Macedonia 1
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Friday 18th June
|Match 19
|Croatia 1 vs Czech Republic 1
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Friday 18th June
|Match 20
|England 0 vs Scotland 0
|Group D
|London
|Friday 18th June
|Match 21
|Sweden 1 vs Slovakia 0
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 22
|Spain 1 vs Poland 1
|Group E
|Seville
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 23
|Hungary 1 vs France 1
|Group F
|Budapest
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 24
|Germany 4 vs Portugal 2
|Group F
|Munich
|Sunday 20th June
|Match 25
|Switzerland 3 vs Turkey 1
|Group A
|Baku
|Sunday 20th June
|Match 26
|Italy 1 vs Wales 0
|Group A
|Rome
|Monday 21st June
|Match 27
|Russia 1 vs Denmark 4
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Monday 21st June
|Match 28
|Finland 0 vs Belgium 2
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Monday 21st June
|Match 29
|North 0 Macedonia vs Netherlands 3
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Monday 21st June
|Match 30
|Ukraine 2 vs Austria 1
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Tuesday 22nd June
|Match 31
|Croatia 3 vs Scotland 1
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Tuesday 22nd June
|Match 32
|Czech 0 Republic vs England 1
|Group D
|London
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 33
|Sweden 3 vs Poland 2
|Group E
|Seville
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 34
|Slovakia 0 vs Spain 5
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 35
|Portugal 2 vs France 2
|Group F
|Budapest
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 36
|Germany 2 vs Hungary 2
|Group F
|Munich
|Round of 16
|Saturday 26th June
|Match 37
|Italy v Austria
|London
|Saturday 26th June
|Match 38
|Wales v Denmark
|Amsterdam
|Sunday 27th June
|Match 39
|Netherlands v Czech Republic
|Seville
|Sunday 27th June
|Match 40
|Belgium v Portugal
|Budapest
|Monday 28th June
|Match 41
|France v Switzerland
|Bucharest
|Monday 28th June
|Match 42
|Croatia v Spain
|Copenhagen
|Tuesday 29th June
|Match 43
|Sweden v Ukraine
|Glasgow
|Tuesday 29th June
|Match 44
|England v Germany
|London
|Quarter-finals
|Friday 2nd July, 5pm
|Match 45
|Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42
|St Petersburg
|Friday 2nd July, 8pm
|Match 46
|Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37
|Munich
|Saturday 3rd July, 5pm
|Match 47
|Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38
|Baku
|Saturday 3rd July, 8pm
|Match 48
|Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44
|Rome
|Semi-finals
|Tuesday 6th July, 8pm
|Match 49
|Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46
|London
|Wednesday 7th July, 8pm
|Match 50
|Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47
|London
|Final
|Sunday 11th July, 8pm
|Match 51
|Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50
|London