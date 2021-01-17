UK – A patient is hospitalised due to Covid19 every 30 seconds – NHS CEO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

NHS England Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens says a patient with coronavirus is taken to hopsital every 30 seconds.

He told the Andrew Marr Show: “The facts are very clear and I’m not going to sugar-coat them, hospitals are under extreme pressure and staff are under extreme pressure.

“Since Christmas Day we’ve seen another 15,000 increase in the in-patients in hospitals across England, that’s the equivalent of filling 30 hospitals full of coronavirus patients.

“Staggeringly, every thirty seconds across England another patient is being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, all UK adults will be offered the first dose of a COVID vaccine by September, Dominic Raab has told Sky News.

