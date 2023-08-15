UK basic wage growth hits record levels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Basic wages in Britain surged to hit a new record growth rate, figures showed on Tuesday, adding to worries for the Bank of England about long-term inflation pressures even after 14 back-to-back increases in interest rates.

Official data showed some fresh signs of cooling in the jobs market with the unemployment rate unexpectedly rising to 4.2% from 4.0%, the highest since the three months to October 2021.

But the increase in basic earnings – the strongest in records data back to 2001 – represented further impetus for Britain’s high rate of inflation with many employers resorting to increased pay offers to retain or attract staff.

Annual pay growth including bonuses also accelerated, hitting 8.2%, the fastest outside the coronavirus pandemic period when government job subsidies distorted the data.Sterling rose against the dollar and euro after Tuesday’s data.

Ruth Gregory, an economist with Capital Economics, said the wage data “suggests the Bank of England has a bit more work to do and supports our view that the Bank will raise rates from 5.25% to 5.50% in September, although a lot will depend on the next labour market release and two CPI inflation data releases.”

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group