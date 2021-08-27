UK braces for Covid surge as people head to bank holiday hotspots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health officials are braced for a bank holiday surge of coronavirus cases as about 500,000 people head to music festivals and millions more venture to the tourism hotspots.

Cases in Cornwall and Devon have reached record levels as infection rate among teenagers saw five-fold increase after the Boardmasters festival this month.

Although the vaccination programme is helping to suppress large numbers of deaths and serious illness, officials warned on Thursday that parts of the NHS are battling “unprecedented high-level demand” and that more cases could disrupt the return of schools next week.

The UK is expected to enjoy warm and sunny weather as it marks the first bank holiday weekend since most coronavirus restrictions were lifted this summer.

It came as figures from the Rail Delivery Group also showed that train ticket sales for seaside destinations exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

At least eight festivals are expected to attract about 500,000 people across England – including Leeds and Reading, Creamfields in Cheshire and Victorious in Portsmouth – with some events taking place this weekend having been postponed earlier in the year due to Covid. Pride celebrations are also taking place across the country, with tens of thousands of people expected on the streets of Manchester alone.

Photo: A sign ‘COVID-19 Maintain social distance’ on the beach at Southend-On-Sea in Essex, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

