UK breathes sigh of relief as period of excess death comes to an end

Good news from the United Kingdom, as official statistics has shown that the period of “excess deaths” which has characterised the second wave of COVID-19 has now come to an end.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have shown that for the first time since September, the number of people dying of all causes in England and Wales has dropped beneath the five-year average. Some 10,987 people died in the week ending 12 March, which was 511 below the historical average for that week, the 10th week of the year.

However, the ONS provided a grim reminder of the impact of the pandemic, with the total Covid-19 death toll now within a few hundred of 150,000. As of 12 March, that number stood at 149,117.

The worst day of the second wave was 19 January, when there were 1,465 deaths. This compares to 1,459 on the worst day of the first wave (8 April).

Deaths involving COVID-19 among people aged 80 and over have fallen by 91% since the second-wave peak, and deaths for those aged 75-79 dropped 89% in the same period, compared with falls of 88% for those aged 70-74 and 85% for both those aged 65-69 and 60-64.

via SKY/ONS

