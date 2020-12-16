UK competition regulator to investigate airlines over refunds failure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it would investigate whether airlines had breached consumers’ legal rights by failing to offer cash refunds for flights they could not legally take due to lockdown rules.

The Competition and Markets Authority said that despite the strain some airlines were under due to the pandemic they had a responsibility to treat consumers fairly and abide by their legal obligations.

During England’s second lockdown in November, people were banned from travelling but some airlines did not cancel flights or offer refunds to those who had bookings.

The CMA said it was working with the aviation regulator, the CAA, on the issue.

Main Photo: file photo EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcubierta

