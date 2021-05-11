Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British Government could be relaxing rules related to mask-wearing as early as next month, its Health Secretary revealed. Speaking on SKY News, Matt Hancock said ministers “haven’t ruled that out” as part of step four of England’s roadmap for easing COVID-19 restrictions on 21 June, but urged people to exercise “personal responsibility”.

Hancock explained that the wearing of masks will relate to situations and circumstances: “It depends on people’s circumstances. We will be changing the rules to be far more about people taking personal responsibility, exercising common sense. “We will set out really clearly the risks. People understand the risks – we know that – and we’ll make that very, very plain and then people can exercise their own personal responsibility.”

He added: “Grandparents, sometimes for the first time in over a year, will be able to be close to their grandchildren, but taking into account the individual risk of catching this disease which differs according to circumstances.”

In a separate interview, the Minister said Britain is keeping a close eye on the Indian variant of COVID-19 but measures such as enhanced tracking and tracing, travel restrictions and the roll out of the vaccine should keep it at very low levels, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

“We of course are maintaining a very close eye on the Indian variant, there isn’t any evidence yet that the vaccine doesn’t work against it,” Hancock told Times Radio.

via Reuters/Sky