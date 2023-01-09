UK considering supplying Ukraine with British tanks – report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The UK is considering supplying Ukraine with British battle tanks for the first time to help its army fight Russia, according to a report.

Discussions have been taking place “for a few weeks” about delivering a number of the British army’s Challenger 2 main battle tank, Sky News has cited a western source with knowledge of the conversations as saying.

No final decision has been made yet, but such a move would make Britain the first nation to respond to pleas from Ukraine’s leaders to equip their military with powerful tanks.

It would also help encourage other Nato allies, in particular Germany, to follow suit. One Ukrainian source said:

One source suggested the UK could offer about 10 Challenger 2 tanks, which would be enough to equip a squadron, Sky News writes.

Germany cannot rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks, heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders, to support Ukrainian militry forces in the future, the country’s economy minister told German broadcaster ARD.

“Of course it can’t be ruled out,” Robert Habeck said.

His comments come after Germany said it wants to deliver around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine before the end of March, a decision Habeck said was good and long overdue.

In Other Developments

* Ukraine is strengthening its forces in the eastern Donbas region and repelling constant attacks on Bakhmut and other towns there by Russian mercenary group Wagner, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

FIGHTING:

Ukrainian forces are repelling constant attacks on the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region and holding their positions in nearby Soledar in very difficult conditions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

* A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets and there were no obvious signs of casualties, a Reuters reporter said on Sunday. Moscow had claimed the strike killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for a Ukrainian strike that killed scores of Russians on New Year’s Eve.

* A 60-year-old woman was killed and several other people were wounded in a Russian missile strikeon a market in the village of Shevchenkove in eastern Ukraine on Monday, the regional governor said.

DIPLOMACY

* Russia and Ukraine each returned 50 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner swap in the war. Ukraine said the returnees included fighters from Mariupol and Chernobyl. Freed Ukrainian’s sang the national anthem on their release.

* Russia and Belarus will hold joint aviation drills of the air divisions that are part of the two countries’ regional grouping of troops. The drills will last from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1.

* Justice ministers from around the world will gather in London in March to boost international support for the International Criminal Court in its investigations of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the British government said.

