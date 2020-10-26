UK consumer confidence falls after 5 months of gains

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
A measure of consumer confidence among people in Britain fell for the first time in six months in October as worries mounted about new COVID-19 restrictions , polling firm YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research said.
Concerns about household finances and property values pushed down the index to 101.3, down 1.1 points from September.
“The first fall in the Consumer Confidence Index in six months may prove to be a turning point in consumer sentiment as the reality of a second wave sets in,” Kay Neufeld, head of macroeconomics at Cebr said.
The separate GfK Consumer Confidence Index published on Friday showed sentiment fell this month by the most since a slump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.