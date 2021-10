Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded 40,701 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up 12% on a week ago and marking the biggest total since Sept. 6, government data showed.

The figures also showed an additional 122 people had died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, compared with 143 a day earlier.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)