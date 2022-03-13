UK credit and debit card spending rises to highest since Christmas – ONS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, (Reuters) – British consumers’ spending on credit and debit cards rose to its highest since Christmas during the week to March 3, possibly reflecting higher spending on fuel, weekly figures showed.

Spending was 102% of its average pre-pandemic level, up 10 percentage points from the week before and the highest since the week to Dec. 24, according to the non-seasonally adjusted CHAPS data from the Bank of England.

‘Work-related’ spending – which includes fuel used for commuting – jumped by 24 percentage points to its highest since Oct. 1, just after a period of fuel shortages.