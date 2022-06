UK “deeply concerned” by sentencing of Brits by Russia-backed court

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Britain is deeply concerned by the death sentences passed down to two British men by a court of the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and will work to try to secure their release, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“We’re obviously deeply concerned by this. We’ve said continually that prisoners of war shouldn’t be exploited for political purposes,” the spokesman told reporters.

“Under the Geneva convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity, and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities. So we will continue to work with Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British national who was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and who are being held as prisoners of war.”

British foreign minister Liz Truss condemned the death sentences passed down to two British men by a court of the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), calling it a “sham judgment”.

“I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine,” she said on Twitter. “They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.”