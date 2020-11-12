UK economy grows by monthly 1.1% in September, slower than expected

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Britain’s economy, which has struggled to maintain its recovery from its coronavirus lockdown crash, grew by a slower than expected 1.1% in September from August, even before the latest restrictions on businesses, official data showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly growth rate of 1.5% in September.
In the July-September period, gross domestic product grew by a record 15.5% compared with the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.
The Reuters poll had pointed to GDP growth of 15.8% in the third quarter as the economy tried to recover from its nearly 20% crash in the second quarter.
Last week, the Bank of England said the world’s sixth-biggest economy was likely to shrink by a record 11% in 2020 before growing by just over 7% in 2021.
However, since then news of a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine has raised hopes that next year’s bounce-back could be stronger than the BoE’s forecast.