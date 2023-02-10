UK economy shows zero growth in final quarter of 2022: ONS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Britain’seconomy showed zero growth in the final three months of 2022, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday, meaning it narrowly avoided falling into the technical definition of a recession.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast zero growth for the fourth quarter of the year.

“The economy contracted sharply in December meaning, overall, there was no growth in the economy over the last three months of 2022,” said Darren Morgan Director of Economic Statistics, at the Office for National Statistics.

The Bank of England forecast last week that Britain would enter a shallow but lengthy recession, starting in the first quarter of this year and lasting five quarters.

British living standards have been hammered by a surge in inflation, which hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, and firms and households will also feel an increasing impact from the BoE’s rapid increase in interest rates since December 2021.

