UK emergency alert system launched

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A UK-wide emergency alert service is being launched today, ahead of a test on Sunday 23 April.

The alerts will be sent directly to mobile phones across the UK to warn people about life-threatening events such as wildfires and severe flooding, the government has said.

They will only come from the government or emergency services and will include details of the area impacted along with instructions about how to respond.

Successfully tested in East Suffolk and Reading, the alerts will only be sent when there is an immediate risk to life, so it may be a period of weeks, months or even years between them.

The government said that the alerts will be secure, free to receive, and will not reveal anyone’s location or collect personal data.

It is already possible to sign up to have flood warnings sent directly to your mobile from the Environment Agency in England, and its equivalents in Scotland and Wales.

The alert will appear with a loud siren-like sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds.

One will have to acknowledge the alert before one can use your phone’s other features.

The alert will appear as a notification and may include phone numbers or website links with further information.

One can see what they look, and sound like at http://www.gov.uk/alerts

If one doesn’t want to receive the alerts you can opt out in your device settings.

Read more via BBC/Sky News/ITV

