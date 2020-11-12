UK extends tax break for manufacturers to cushion COVID-19 hit

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Britain’s finance ministry said it would extend a tax break to stimulate investment in manufacturing by a year in an attempt to help companies weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The temporary 1 million pound ($1.3 million) allowance for tax relief would be extended until Jan. 1 2022 for businesses such as manufacturers which make capital investments in plant and machinery assets, the Treasury said.
Figures published earlier on Thursday showed output in manufacturing remained 8.1% below where it was at the end of last year.