UK finance minister Hunt: ‘Time for honesty’ about economic challenges

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday it was time for “honesty” about the economic challenges facing the country as he congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the next prime minister.

“This is a time for honesty about the huge economic challenges we face, and courage in addressing them,” Hunt wrote on Twitter.

“We have a PM who can be trusted to do just that – and give us all confidence in the huge potential of our country.”

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is continuing to work on getting a medium-term fiscal package ready for Oct. 31 should the new prime minister want to go ahead with it on that day, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday.

“The chancellor and the Treasury continue to work towards to having a package ready for the 31st should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that day,” the spokesperson told reporters. “The decision will rest with the new prime minister.”

via Reuters

