UK fundraiser Captain Tom’s funeral will take place on Saturday

The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the world war two veteran who raised millions of pounds for Britain’s health service during the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on Saturday, his family said.

Moore was taken to a hospital 31 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19 and having problems with breathing. He was 100 when he died on February 2.

Main Photo: Captain Sir Tom Moore poses for photographers to promote the launch of his book ‘Tomorrow is a Good Day’ at his home in Bedfordshire, Britain, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

