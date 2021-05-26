Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK government has pledged to allow British travellers to go to island destinations even if the country is on the amber list.

Robert Courts, the aviation minister, told MPs on Tuesday the government would take this approach “where possible” as it prepares to add more countries to the quarantine-free green list when it is reviewed on 7 June.

The move could see popular holiday destinations like the Canary, Balearic and Greek islands rated green, even if Spain and Greece remain on the amber list, and could also give a green light to quarantine-free travel to various islands in the Caribbean.

Foreign Office advice currently states that the Greek islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete, and the Canary Islands are safe for non-essential travel – unlike mainland Spain and Greece.

“The government will take an island approach for border measures where possible,” said Courts when asked whether routes to relatively low-risk regions of nations would be reopened, as they were last summer.

It is understood ministers have also asked the Joint Biosecurity Centre to provide a separate analysis of islands when it presents its data to determine green list destinations.

Spain, Greece, Italy and Croatia have opened to British travellers, but the countries remain on the amber list requiring 10-day quarantine on return.

Photo: EPA/David Chang

