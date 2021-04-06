UK Government extends support for vulnerable UK Nationals in regulating their status in Malta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The UK Government is extending support for potentially at-risk groups including pensioners, disabled people and those with language difficulties who live in Europe by continuing the activity of the UK Nationals Support Fund (UKNSF) until March 2022 and supplementing it with an additional £1 million.

The UKNSF provides funds to eight organisations to support UK Nationals who need assistance with their residency applications or in re-registering their residency under the Withdrawal Agreement. These organisation operate in 11 EU Member States and Norway, and since the launch of the Fund in March 2020, have provided practical support for UK Nationals who need assistance with the process of applying/registering for residency in 12 European countries, following the end of the Transition Period. This funding is in addition to £3 million announced by the Foreign Secretary in March 2020.

The UKNSF will continue to operate in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Malta and Norway.

The UKNSF in Malta will continue to be delivered by the International Organisation for Migration.

British Ambassador to Malta, Cathy Ward, said: “IOM provides vital support to UK Nationals who need additional help with obtaining the new and mandatory Withdrawal Agreement residency card in Malta. I urge all UK Nationals living in Malta to apply for the new residency card – even if you were previously registered – by 30 June, as this is essential to secure your rights under the Withdrawal Agreement, and to ensure you are on the Maltese authorities’ list for vaccination.”

This assistance builds on the ongoing outreach and guidance provided by the UK’s network of Embassies, High Commissions and Consulates across Europe.

UK Nationals should visit the Living in Malta Guide at: gov.uk/livinginMalta to check what action they may need to take.

