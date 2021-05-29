Reading Time: 2 minutes

The “confusion” over the government’s approach was undermining efforts to control the pandemic. Prof Stephen Reicher, a psychologist on the UK’s Sage sub-committee advising the government on behavioural science said this when interviewed on BBC Radio 4.

Ahead of the planned 21 June easing of restrictions in England, he said the government was in a “pickle” because it appeared to have abandoned the “data, not dates” principle.

Reicher said that the data we are seeing at the moment suggests we have a problem. We don’t know how big the problem is – it might be bad, it might be very bad, we will learn in the next week or two. But the problem for the government is: on the one hand it can’t delay what it has been promising for so long, but on the other hand it is aware of the dangers of so doing.

And so you see that in the fact that they are beginning to act in a rather contradictory way. They’re saying to us, for instance on travel: ‘you can travel internationally but please don’t’. They say of social contact ‘you can hug, but please don’t hug’. They say of restrictions, ‘no restrictions but please don’t go in and out of the hotspots’. That contradiction, that sense of confusion, I think is undermining the response, added Reicher.

Sir Tim Gowers, a professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, told the Guardian the downside of being “a bit more cautious” was a lot smaller than the downside of getting it wrong, as UK Covid cases rose by 4,184 on Friday – the highest increase since 1 April.

Asked about the next step in lockdown easing in England, due on June 21, Prof Gowers said he did not believe the plans were necessarily at risk, but urged caution.

Because Boris Johnson has made a big thing about all the steps being irreversible, I think he’s put himself in a position where once he takes a step, he’ll be extremely reluctant to reverse because that would be a big U-turn, an embarrassing climbdown, Sir Gowers added.

The Guardian / BBC