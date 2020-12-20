UK govt looking at compensation for scrapped travel plans, says minister

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) – Britain’s government is looking into compensating people who have had to scrap their travel plans after new measures were put in place before Christmas to try to stem the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said.

Asked by Times radio whether the government would hand out compensation, Hancock said: “That is something that the Treasury (finance ministry) and the Department for Transport are looking at, because we understand the point that people are making.”

A new national lockdown is not inevitable in Britain to stop the spread of a new variant of coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, adding that tighter restrictions in London and southeast England should help curb the disease.

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show whether a national lockdown was inevitable, Hancock said: “Not necessarily, one of the reasons we brought in the strict travel movements in tier 4 … is to try to stop this new variant from spreading.”

Hancock also suggested that new tighter restrictions in London and southeast England could stay in place for some time, saying a new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged is very difficult to control.

Asked whether people living under the stringent tier 4 restrictions should expect to do so for some time, Hancock told Sky News: “We really need to get this under control … We’ve got a long way to go to sort this, essentially we’ve got to get that vaccine rolled out to keep people safe.”

“Given how much faster this new variant spreads, it’s going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Like this: Like Loading...