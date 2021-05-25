Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK government is advising against travelling in and out of Bolton and other Indian variant hotspots unless for essential reasons as data shows the number of coronavirus admissions has risen to 43, Manchester Evening News is reporting.

The information is believed to have been published on the government website last week, on 21 May, but does not appear to have been accompanied by an official announcement and Bolton officials were not consulted about the guidance, the publication adds.

Journeys to and from areas affected by the Indian variant throughout the UK should be avoided, “unless essential”, the guidance states.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 with 1,296 new cases in the seven days to 20 May – the equivalent of 450.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 282.4 in the seven days to 13 May.