UK has more new Covid-19 cases per capita in the world

The Independent – The UK has more new Covid-19 cases per capita than any other major country in the world, the latest data reveals.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases topped 60,000 for the first time this week, equivalent to more than 800 people in every million.

This is nearly quadruple the per capita rate of Italy, Spain and France, and more than 10-times worse than the new infections reported during the first wave last April.

On Sunday, the UK reported close to 55,000 new cases.

Estimates based on the latest data suggest that around one in 50 people in the UK currently have the virus.

Only the US has a per capita infection rate nearly equivalent to the UK of any country that has seen more than 1 million cases.

