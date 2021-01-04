UK health minister does not rule out new national lockdown

Reading Time: 1 minute

The number of COVID-19 infections is rising fast in some parts of Britain and the government is not ruling out any further measure to try and curb the spread, including a national lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

“It is a very difficult situation in terms of the growth of the virus,” Hancock said on Sky News.

Asked whether the government was considering imposing a new national lockdown, he answered: “We don’t rule anything out.

He also defended the decision for schools to reopen in some areas despite the country’s high coronavirus infection rate, saying that the government was following public health advice and that schools in those areas were safe.

“It’s also clear that the proportion of teachers who catch coronavirus is no higher than the rest of the population,” Hancock told Sky News.

Hancock added that the roll-out of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine from Monday was a “triumph of British science” that would be the only long-term way out of the pandemic.

“We obviously have the very positive news this morning of the Oxford vaccine starting to be rolled out,” he told Sky News on Monday. “That’s a triumph of British science that we’ve managed to get were we are.”

Hancock said Britain had already delivered 1 million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was more than the rest of Europe combined.

Main Photo: A NHS notice warns of the speed that Coronavirus is spreading at University College Hospital in central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

