Warning UK could hit 50,000 COVID cases per day by mid October

The COVID epidemic in Britain is doubling roughly every seven days and if it continues to do so there would be about 50,000 new cases per day by the middle of October, the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

“At the moment we think the epidemic is doubling roughly every seven days,” he said during a televised briefing.

“If that continues unabated … by mid-October you would end up with something like 50,000 cases per day,” he said, adding that this would lead to more than 200 deaths per day.

There will be more hospitalisations and deaths as COVID-19 spreads he added.

“As it spreads across age groups we expect to see an increase in hospitalisations and unfortunately those increases in hospitalisations will lead to an increase in deaths.”

Earlier health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday Britain needs to control the coronavirus now in order for Christmas to be as normal as possible .

“The more we can control the virus now and stop the spread now, the easier it’s going to be to have a Christmas that’s as close to normal as possible,” he said during an interview on ITV. “I really hope we can get there.”

“If this runs out of control now, we’ll have to take heavier measures in the future,” he said.

He added that any steps taken to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases will be different to the last time, when asked whether the government was about to introduce a new lockdown.

“If we do have to take action, it will be different to last time and we’ve learnt a huge amount about how to tackle the virus,” he told ITV.

Hancock added that he wanted schools to remain open and avoid a return to mass home schooling, as the government was considering new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Schools aren’t where a lot of the transmission happens, it’s more about people socialising,” Hancock said during an interview on ITV.

