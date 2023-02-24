UK issues export bans on every item used by Russia in war

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Britain marked the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by issuing more sanctions against Russia, including export bans on every item it has used on the battlefield and import bans of iron and steel goods.

Britain has frozen assets and targeted a wave of Russian officials and companies in the last year in an effort to cripple Moscow’s economy and curb its ability to wage war on its neighbour.

In a statement on Friday it said it would target another 92 individuals and entities, including allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin such as the boss of Nord Stream 2, Matthias Warnig.

Ahead of a meeting between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Britain said the internationally co-ordinated sanctions and trade measures would target aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components.

“Today we are sanctioning the elites who run Putin’s key industries and committing to prohibit the export to Russia of every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Other executives to be targeted include those at the state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom and others who work at defence groups and Russian banks.

It will also ban the import of 140 goods including iron and steel products processed in third countries.

“Trade sanctions are working. UK goods imports from Russia have fallen by 99%, since before the invasion, and goods exports to Russia have fallen by nearly 80%,” Business and Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, said.

The meeting of G7 leaders and Zelenskiy is expected to discuss further sanctions on Russia.

Paint in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag on the road outside the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, 23 February 2023. Protest group ‘Led by Donkeys’ covered the street on Bayswater Road in yellow and blue paint ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Four arrests have been made, according to the Metropolitan Police. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

