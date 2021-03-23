UK likely to ban overseas vacation travel in new wave of restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A ban on leaving the UK without a reasonable excuse is expected to be included in a new wave of coronavirus regulations coming into force next week, The Guardian reports.

The results are expected to impose a ban, prohibiting citizens from “leaving England to travel to a destination outside the United Kingdom, or travel to, or be present at, an embarkation point for the purpose of travelling from there to a destination outside the United Kingdom” without a reasonable excuse.

It suggests anyone who breaks such rules could face a £5,000 fine.

There is also a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing to fill in a travel declaration form – giving person details and reason for travel – for those planning to leave the UK.

The travel ban does not apply to those going to the common travel area of the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland unless that is not the final destination.

Exemptions also apply including for those needing to travel for work, study, for legal obligations, or to vote, if they are moving, selling or renting property, for some childcare reasons or to be present at a birth, to visit a dying relative or close friend, to attend a funeral, for those getting married or to attend the wedding of a close relative, for medical appointments or to escape a risk of harm.

via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...