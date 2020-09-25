UPDATED: UK police officer shot dead in south London

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A British police officer has been shot dead by a man who was being detained at a custody centre in south London in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the officer was killed while a man was being detained at the Croydon Custody Centre. A 23-year-old man was detained at the scene and he was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers did not open fire and a murder investigation is underway, police added.

“This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances,” London police chief Cressida Dick said.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will provide further updates when we have them.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday offered his condolences to the family of a police officer who was shot and killed at a police station in south London.

“My deepest condolences go to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer who was killed in Croydon last night,” he said on Twitter. “We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe.”

British Interior Minister Priti Patel said she was shocked by the killing of a police officer at a police station in Croydon, South London, in the early hours of Friday.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Office has been shot and killed in the line of duty,” she said.

“This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe.”

