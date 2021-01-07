UK preparing in case London is overwhelmed by COVID

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Britain is making preparations in case London is overwhelmed by COVID infections, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, saying a so-called “Nightingale” field hospital will be ready to relieve pressure on the health service.

Asked about a report that National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in London could be overwhelmed in two weeks, Hancock said: “Of course I’m concerned about the pressures on the NHS.”

“We’re putting in the extra resources to make sure that the NHS gets the support it needs in the parts of the country where it’s under the most significant pressure,” he told broacasters.

“For instance in London, (we’re) making sure that the Nightingale hospital is on standby and there, if needed. And if it is needed, of course, then it will be used.”

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

The four nations of the United Kingdom recorded 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus on Wednesday and a further 62,322 new COVID-19 cases, according to official data.

The figures were another stark reminder of the severity of the crisis as England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week, with citizens under orders to stay at home.

Tuesday’s data had shown 60,916 new coronavirus infections and 830 deaths. Britain has been among the countries worst-hit by COVID-19, with the highest death toll in Europe.

Main Photo: A patient is brought into the Royal London hospital in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

