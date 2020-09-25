UK public borrowing hits fresh record high in August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British public borrowing rose to 35.920 billion pounds ($45.82 billion) in August, a record high for the month though below its peaks earlier in the financial year, as the government dealt with the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

July’s public borrowing figure was heavily revised down, but borrowing for the first five months of the financial year still rose further to its highest on record at 173.7 billion pounds.

The most recent forecast from Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility estimates borrowing for the full financial year will be a record 372 billion pounds, equivalent to 18.9% of gross domestic product, a ratio not seen since World War Two.

($1 = 0.7839 pounds)

