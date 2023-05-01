UK public inflation expectations eased in April -Citi/YouGov

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for inflation over the coming year, and five to 10 years, eased in April, U.S. bank Citi said on Monday as it published a monthly survey conducted by market research company YouGov.

Public expectations for inflation in 12 months time eased to 5.2% in April from 5.4% in March and expectations for the long term fell to 3.6% from 3.7%.

“Today’s data re-affirms upside risks that have stalked UK inflation expectations in recent months – with both long- and short-term series still well above pre-Covid ranges,” the report said. “Data still suggest UK inflation expectations overall remain anchored at target consistent levels.”

“With acute shortages and food inflation primarily responsible for recent volatility, we think risks around these data are more likely to ease in the months ahead than intensify further.”

Photo by Jonathan Chng on Unsplash

