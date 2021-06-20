UK record 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain recorded 9,284 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and six new deaths within 28 days of a postive COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, Brendan Wren, professor of vaccinology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was reported on Sky News saying that the UK could open up “sooner rather than later” thanks to the huge numbers of people being vaccinated – and the country is not experiencing a third wave of infections.

However scientists have warned an emergence of new respiratory viruses means a “pretty miserable winter” is ahead for the UK, with further lockdowns a possibility.

Prof Kevin Fenton, as reported on the Guardian, warned that the UK could be in the “foothills” of another wave of Covid-19 cases. He told LBC it was unlikely London would have all over-30s double-vaccinated by 19 July when all restrictions are due to relax.

“We’re in the foothills of what could possibly be a third wave, we should be doing the hands, face, space, ventilate, prevention,” Prof Fenton said.

He continued: “Vaccinating now won’t stop the rises we are seeing in the community this week, but they will begin to build the resilience for the city as we get to 19 July.”

Reuters / Guardian / Sky