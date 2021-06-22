UK records 11,625 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain reported on Tuesday 11,625 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 10,633 cases and 5 deaths reported a day earlier.

The number on Tuesday were the highest since mid-February.

The number of patients in hospital with the virus is also the highest it has been in almost two months, with 1,378 people in COVID beds as of 20 June – a 21% increase on the previous week – and the highest since 29 April.

It is still much lower than at the peak of the second wave in January, however.

Meanwhile the World Health Organisation is “concerned” about lockdown restrictions easing in countries hosting Euro 2020 games, with fears around the number of fans allowed into stadiums.

The comments from an official came after it was announced that the number of fans permitted to attend the semi-finals and final of the competition at Wembley has been increased to 60,000.

Reuters / Sky