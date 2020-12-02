UK regulator says it did not cut any corners to approve Pfizer vaccine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Britain’s medicines regulator did not cut any corners in the rolling review process that led it to approve the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, the regulator’s chief executive said on Wednesday, describing the review as thorough and rigorous.

“It’s very clear that separate teams have been working in parallel to deliver the most rigorous review of this vaccine. No corners have been cut,” June Raine said.

“Our expert scientists and clinicians have worked round the clock, carefully, methodically, poring over tables and analyses and graphs on every single piece of data, hundreds, over a thousand pages of data and, absolutely critically, analysing the pre-clinical evidence, the clinical trials, the manufacturing and quality controls, and then down to the final sampling.”

Britain’s medical regulator assessed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine according to international standards and within the provisions of European law, its chief executive added.

“The way in which the MHRA has worked is equivalent to all international standards,” Raine said.

Asked about whether Britain’s departure from the European Union earlier this year had affected the speed of the authorisation, Raine said that the regulator had used provisions of European law, which apply until the end of the year when a Brexit transition period ends.

“We have been able to authorise the supply of this vaccine using provisions under European law, which exist until (Jan. 1). Our progress has been totally dependent on the availability of data in our rolling review and the rigorous assessment and independent advice we have received,” Raine said.

Main Photo: (FILE) – An undated handout made available by the German pharmaceutical company Biontech shows a hand holding an ampoule with BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in Mainz, Germany EPA-EFE/BIONTECH SE

Like this: Like Loading...