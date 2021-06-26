UK reports 18,270 new coronavirus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

18,270 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK – the highest number since 5 February.

The latest figures compare to 15,810 new infections and 18 fatalities yesterday, and 10,321 and 14 last Saturday.

On 5 February, the last time cases were higher than today’s, there were 19,114. The recent spike has been blamed on the Delta variant first identified in India.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have largely broken the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

Sky News / Reuters