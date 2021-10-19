UK reports 223 COVID-19 deaths, most since March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday reported 223 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, the highest figure since March, according to official data.

A total of 43,738 new cases were also registered

Sky News reports Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), says the “very rapid rise” in the number of cases in the UK is a “reflection of how people are behaving”. He was reported telling Sky News that “nobody” appears to be wearing masks inside anymore, adding he doubts people are doing lateral flow tests.

“There’s a general sense that life’s gone back to normal and as a result the infection is being passed around”, Professor Finn added, saying that unless there is a “clear message put out that that we’ve got more infection going on now than at any point in the pandemic”, despite fewer hospitalisations, people are “not really going to take precaution”.

.

Reuters / Sky News