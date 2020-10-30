UK reports 280 new COVID-19 deaths, seven-day total up 53%

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Kingdom on Thursday reported 280 new deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 28 days, bringing the total in the last seven days to 1,608, an increase of 52.6% on the previous seven-day period.

Government data showed there were 23,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The seven-day total of 154,873 cases was up by 13.2% on the previous seven-day period.

Meanwhile, Cyprus has had its travel corridor removed, giving hundreds of British holidaymakers on the island until 4am on Sunday to return home or face a two-week quarantine.

The move comes after the country’s seven-day infection rate crossed the threshold of 100 per 100,000 residents, after which the Government considers travel restrictions.

Lithuania was taken off the green list too, although it is already forcing UK arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival. However, Germany and Sweden, both of which have also hurdled the 100 barrier, were spared.

No new travel corridors were declared, despite a number of feasible options sitting short of the threshold – including Egypt, Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

