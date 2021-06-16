UK reports 9,055 new coronavirus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK has reported 9,055 new COVID cases, the highest daily total since February. As Sky points out the figures compare with 7,673 cases and 10 deaths announced on Tuesday, while 7,540 infections and six fatalities were recorded this time last week.

Meanwhile, MPs voted in favour of a four-week delay to lockdown easing. Boris Johnson faced a rebellion from some Conservative MPs who disagreed with the measures being continued into next month, but the regulations passed by 461 votes to 60.

Sky News