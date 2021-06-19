UK reports another 10,321 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK has reported 10,321 new coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths, according to official daily figures.

Cases have now been above 10,000 for three consecutive days.

Today’s figures compare with 10,476 infections and 11 deaths yesterday, and 7,738 cases and 12 deaths last Saturday.

Another 218,636 people also had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 188,858 had a second dose.

It means 42,679,268 (81% of adults) have now had a first jab in the UK, while 31,087,325 (59%) are fully vaccinated.

Total UK deaths since the start of the pandemic – within 28 days of a positive test – stand at 127,970.

Meanwhile, there are 1,316 people in hospital with COVID-19, according to latest figures available – from 17 June.

Photo: A masked person passes a closed store in Ealing, west London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

