UK reports another 6-month high in daily COVID cases

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Saturday reported 54,674 new COVID-19 cases, a rise on the 51,870 new cases reported on the previous day to post a fresh highest daily total in six months.

The daily totals for each of the last four days have been the highest since Jan. 15 when 55,761 cases were recorded.

Britain reported 41 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, down from the 49 recorded on Friday.

Photo People queue up for the London Eye along the Southbank in London, Britain, 15 June 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced on 14 June, a month long delay to lockdown easing regulations. The UK government is to delay for a further four weeks to full reopening due to a significant rise in Delta variant Covid-19 cases across England. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN