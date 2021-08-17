UK reports most COVID-19 deaths since March

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britain on Tuesday reported 170 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest level since March, alongside 26,852 further cases, according to official data.

Italy reports 54 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 5,273 new cases

Italy reported 54 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 5,273 from 3,674 .

Italy has registered 128,510 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.45 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 3,472 on Tuesday, up from 3,334 a day earlier.

There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 32 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 423 from a previous 404.

Some 238,073 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 74,021, the health ministry said.

Other News re Covid from around the World

EUROPE

* Britain’s health regulator has approved Moderna’s vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, weeks after Pfizer’s shot was given the green light for deployment ahead of schools reopening.

* Shopping malls in Paris and large parts of France now have to ask customers to show a health pass, as the government increases pressure on people to get vaccinated.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put New Zealand under strict lockdown after the country’s first case in six months was reported in the largest city of Auckland.

* Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and announced new measures covering seven more prefectures to counter a spike in infections that is threatening the medical system.

* Cases are set to “rise substantially” in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain.

* India administered more than 8.8 million doses of vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed, close to its record as it works to speeds up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December.

AMERICAS

* The Biden administration plans to begin administering booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

* All healthcare workers in New York state must be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new mandate.

* Brazil recorded 14,471 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 434 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday. Mexico registered 7,172 new infections and 272 more deaths.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Britain donated 299,700 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine to Egypt, the WHO said.

* The United States is sending nearly half a million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to Rwanda, including the first doses from the Biden administration’s 500 million global pledge this summer, the White House said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Gritstone bio Inc said it had entered into a funding agreement of up to $20.6 million with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance its vaccine program against variants.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global share markets stumbled on Tuesday, rattled by disappointing U.S. retail sales data and a surge in infections worldwide driven by the Delta variant.

* The euro zone economy grew 2% in the second quarter, the European Union statistics office said, confirming its earlier reading as the easing of coronavirus restrictions spurred economic activity after a brief recession.

* The number of employees on British company payrolls has moved closer to pre-pandemic levels and pay growth hit a record high, albeit distorted by the effects of coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Giulia Segret; Editing by Alex Richardson, Sabina Suzzi)