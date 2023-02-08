UK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

New round of sanctions announced during Zelenskiy’s UK visit

Targets include six entities providing military equipment

Eight individuals also sanctioned

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Britain set out a new round of sanctions on “Russian military and Kremlin elites” on Wednesday, including six entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions also targeted eight individuals and one entity connected to financial networks that help “maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites”, the government said in a statement as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Britain.

“Ukraine has shown Putin that it will not break under his tyrannical invasion. He has responded by indiscriminately striking civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the statement.

“We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support.”

Britain, which has sanctioned over 1,300 Russian individuals and entities over the past year, sanctioned IT services firm Moscoms for acting as “a nexus for the Russian elite” by providing host domains to many involved in destabilising Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, saying it had to protect Russian speakers from persecution and prevent the western NATO alliance from using Ukraine to threaten Russia’s security.

Kyiv and its Western allies, including Britain, say these are baseless pretexts for an unprovoked war of acquisition.

Individuals sanctioned include:

Boris Titov, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneur’s Rights

Nikolay Egorov, former deputy chairman of the largest privately owned oil refinery in Russia

Sergey Rudnov, the owner of pro-Kremlin news outlet Regum

Svetlana Krivonogikh, a shareholder in Bank Rossiya and the National Media Group

Viktor Myachin, owner of Aerostart, a Russian aircraft maintenance and repair company

Alexey Repik, the Chairman of the Board of R-Pharm, a Russian pharmaceutical company

Evgeny Shkolov, a former presidential aide and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors for JSC System Operator of the Unified Energy System

Pavel Titov, president of Delovaya Rossiya, an association that the UK says represents entrepreneurial interests and was set up by his father, Boris Titov

Organisations sanctioned include:

CST, a manufacturer of Russian drones

RT-Komplekt, which produces parts for helicopters used by Russia

Oboronlogistics, which organises the transportation and delivery for Russian military equipment

Universalmash and Lipetsk, who manufacture or modify the tracked chassis for anti-aircraft missile systems used by Russia’s armed forces

Topaz, a software company involved in military aviation

IT services company Moscoms

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first