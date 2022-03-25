UK says gold transactions are included in Russia central bank sanctions

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) – Britain revised its Russian sanctions guidance on Friday to make clear that British entities cannot help Moscow sell off its gold reserves in an attempt to evade the punitive measures designed to lock it out of international financial markets.

Britain has expressed concern that Russia could be using gold transactions to evade sanctions launched in coordination with allies after Moscow led an invasion of Ukraine.

British entities are banned from undertaking transactions with the Russian central bank, finance ministry or wealth fund under a Feb. 28 announcement.

The online government guidance on how to implement that ban was updated on Friday, with the following summary:

“Guidance updated to clarify that the prohibition on providing financial services for the purposes of foreign exchange reserve and asset management also applies to transactions involving gold.”

“It is prohibited to provide financial services to carry out transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation involving its gold,” the guidance document said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was evidence Russia was trying to get round the sanctions using gold, and that regulations would be tightened.

Russia could seek to monetise it gold reserves and access foreign currency by selling off bullion into the world market.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance on its website warning that gold-related transactions involving Russia may be sanctionable by U.S. authorities.

Below are are the details of those sanctioned on Thursday:

– Alfa-Bank JSC, the largest of the private banks in Russia

– Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond producer with an estimated market value of $6.61 billion according to Refinitiv data.

– Defence company Kronshtadt, the main producer of Russian drones

– Eugene Markovich Shvidler, a billionaire businessman with close business links to Roman Abramovich, who was already been targeted by British sanctions

– Polina Kovaleva, stepdaughter of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who the British government said reportedly owns a 4-million-pound property in London

– Oleg Tinkov, founder of Moscow-based commercial lender Tinkoff Bank and his net worth is estimated at $4.7 billion by Forbes

– German Gref, boss of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, who served as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade between 2000 and 2007

– Oleg Aksyutin, the deputy chairman of the management board at energy group Gazprom

– Didier Casimiro, the first vice president of oil company Rosneft

– Zeljko Runje, the deputy chairman of the management board and first vice president for oil, gas, and offshore business development of Rosneft

– Galina Danilchenko, who was installed as the mayor of Ukrainian city Melitopol by Russian authorities after their invasion.