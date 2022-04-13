UPDATED: UK sanctions Russian separatists in breakaway regions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) – Britain said on Wednesday it had imposed new sanctions on 206 individuals in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including 178 who it said were involved in propping up Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said individuals sanctioned include Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, which it described as self-styled Prime Minister and Chair of Government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Further family members of Russian oligarchs were also targeted, including Pavel Ezubov, cousin of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, executive assistant to businessman Mikhail Fridman.

Maria Lavrova, the wife of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

“In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

“We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin’s war.”

The government will also move ahead with legislation this week to ban the import of iron and steel products as well as the export of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods.

Russia’s appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war represents the country’s attempt to centralise command and control, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

Russia’s inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered its invasion of Ukraine to date, UK’s Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Army General Dvornikov’s appointment shows how Ukrainian resistance and Russia’s ineffective pre-war planning is forcing it to reassess its operations, according to the intelligence update.

A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows a local boy with his father stand in line as a Russian serviceman guards during distribution of humanitarian aid to local people in Mariupol, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

UK also said Russian messaging has recently emphasised progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russia’s forces refocus eastwards.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said it was not possible to open any humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, and she accused occupying Russian forces of violating a ceasefire and blocking buses evacuating civilians.

Vereshchuk added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that authorities would work to reopen the humanitarian corridors as soon as possible.