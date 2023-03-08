UK tells small-boat migrants: we will detain and deport you

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain has set out details of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, a proposal some charities say could be impractical and criminalise the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping boat arrivals one of his five key priorities after the number of migrants arriving on the south coast of England soared to more than 45,000 last year, up 500% in the last two years.

The new legislation will mean anyone who arrives this way will be prevented from claiming asylum and deported either back to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries.

Anger over immigration has played a defining role in British politics over the last decade and Sunak’s Conservatives hope that by taking a hard line they can rebuild their popularity as they trail the main opposition Labour party by around 20 percentage points in opinion polls.

The U.N.’s refugee agency said it was “profoundly concerned” by the proposals, which would deny people the right to asylum “no matter how genuine and compelling” individual cases may be.

via Reuters

