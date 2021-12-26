UK to offer visas for care workers for 12 months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain said it would offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated staff shortages within the social care sector.

The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place for a minimum of 12 months, the government said. The minimum annual salary to qualify for the visa will be 20,480 pounds ($27,445).

Photo – Residents and staff of the Amberwood Care Home enjoy the sun in the garden in Wigston, Leicester, Britain. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON