UK to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023 – FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that the UK will next year match or exceed the 2.3 billion pound ($2.63 billion) it committed to Ukraine’s war effort against Russia in 2022, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

This comes as British politics returns to centre stage on Tuesday after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with Truss flying to her first major summit in New York.

Kyiv’s biggest European supporters, such as the Baltic states which have long called for more military aid for Ukraine, say the successes of the last week have demonstrated the case for more support now.

The US is the largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine, having committed $9.8 billion since the start of the Biden administration. $9.1 billion of that assistance has been provided since February 2022.

The UK has committed £2.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine thus far.

via Reuters / House of Commons

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first