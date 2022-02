UK warns of significant disruption due to Storm Eunice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) – Britain’s weather office on Friday issued a rare red warning for London due to Storm Eunice which is due to batter southern England with extremely strong winds that are likely to be a danger to life and cause significant disruption.

Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream blowing at 200 miles per hour, has extreme wind speeds that could sow chaos along coasts and in exposed areas.

“Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years,” Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said.

“The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.”

The Met Office warned flying debris from gusts of up to 90 miles per hour could result in danger to life, blow off roofs, uproot trees and close roads, disrupt train services and ground planes. A Red warning is also in place for southwestern England.

Such warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021.

#StormEunice has now formed in the North Atlantic and will undergo a rapid intensification over the next 24 hours as it heads towards the UK



Extremely strong winds are expected with dangerous conditions possible, especially around some southwestern coasts ⚠️



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/29o07SuJpM — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

The Environment Agency is urging coastal communities to prepare for flooding, with Storm Eunice “coinciding with a period of spring tides and large waves”.

It comes days after Storm Dudley left tens of thousands of homes without power and disrupted travel services – with forecasters warning Eunice will be more damaging.

The COBRA emergency committee met on Thursday to discuss the response to both storms, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the Army is on standby to help those affected.