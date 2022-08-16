Ukraine calls on world to ‘show strength’ after shelling near nuclear plant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine called for new sanctions on Russia and highlighted the risks and consequences of a catastrophe at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, where fresh shelling nearby has reignited a blame game between both sides.

Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials have traded accusations over who is responsible for attacks close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers that if they attack the site in the now Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, or use it as a base to shoot from, then they will become a “special target”.

“If through Russia’s actions a catastrophe occurs the consequences could hit those who for the moment are silent,” he said in a late Monday-night address, calling for new sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector.

“If now the world does not show strength and decisiveness to defend one nuclear power station, it will mean that the world has lost.”

The world nuclear watchdog has warned of a disaster if the fighting does not stop.

via Reuters